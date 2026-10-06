Ghana to apply to join BRICS – Okudzeto Ablakwa

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government has decided to formally apply for Ghana to join BRICS, the grouping of emerging economies.

Mr Ablakwa said the decision is aimed at diversifying Ghana’s international partnerships, expanding economic opportunities and strengthening cooperation with countries in the Global South.

Speaking during the official visit of India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana, Mr Ablakwa said India’s membership of BRICS made it a strategic partner in Ghana’s bid.

He said the government had already approached India for assistance with the application process and was hopeful of its support.

“The major highlight, which I am disclosing to the Ghanaian people for the first time, is that the Cabinet of President John Dramani Mahama has decided that Ghana will be joining BRICS. “We believe that joining India in BRICS will give us economic options, will diversify our base and our partnerships, and will also allow us to have more cooperation within the Global South framework, as far as South-South engagements are concerned.”

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana’s proposed membership would provide additional avenues for economic and diplomatic cooperation while strengthening the country’s engagement with partners in the Global South.

Ghana, India deepen cooperation

The announcement came as Ghana and India moved to deepen their bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

Mr Ablakwa said the two countries are working to expand collaboration in railway development, pharmaceuticals, ICT, defence, agriculture, science and technology.

He also announced that Ghana and India had signed two Memoranda of Understanding covering agriculture and science and technology as part of efforts to strengthen their comprehensive partnership.

Dr Jaishankar said India was interested in expanding cooperation with Ghana in key areas including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mining, defence, railways and digital technology.

He said the two countries face similar development challenges and could benefit from exchanging knowledge, expertise and experience.

According to Dr Jaishankar, Ghana’s Accra Reset, Feed Ghana and One Million Coders initiatives have parallels with programmes being implemented in India.

The two countries have also signed agreements covering agricultural research and training and biodiversity.

Dr Jaishankar further welcomed Ghana’s role in the African Union and ECOWAS, while calling for stronger cooperation between the two countries at the United Nations.

He also advocated closer coordination on reforms to the UN Security Council as Ghana and India seek to deepen their strategic partnership.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.