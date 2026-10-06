Afenyo-Markin urges Christian Council to intervene over arrests linked to free speech

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has appealed to the Christian Council of Ghana to intervene in what he describes as the arrest and detention of citizens over issues relating to free speech.

He warned that the use of arrest and detention in such circumstances could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s democracy and create fear among citizens.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the appeal when the Minority Caucus met with the Christian Council on Tuesday, October 5, to discuss a number of national issues of concern to the group.

He argued that individuals who feel defamed or aggrieved by comments or publications should pursue civil remedies rather than resort to criminal sanctions for what he described as excesses in free expression.

“If you are affected by the utterances of any individual or any publication, use the civil law to deal with it. And I think it's fair,” he said.

“But to now be arresting people for excesses in free speech, I think that it reduces the confidence people have in our democracy and creates fear,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

He questioned the use of an ex parte application to secure the legal process that led to the MP’s arrest, arguing that such applications should be used sparingly.

“EOCO, using the back door to file an ex parte application. As a lawyer, I see an ex parte application as an application that is sparingly used. And you don't just go ex parte like hiding behind to grab somebody from behind. You don't do that. Yet EOCO did it,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin further criticised the manner in which he said the MP was treated after voluntarily reporting to EOCO.

He claimed Mr Baffour Awuah was made to wait for several hours before investigators informed him that he had been arrested.

“And when the man, [Baffour Awuah] attended upon them, they wasted his time the whole morning up to 4:00 p.m., tapped his shoulders and said, ‘We have arrested you. Now the 48-hour counts.’ As if we are children. This is governance. EOCO is a creature of law,” he stated.

The Minority Leader said the concerns raised by the caucus should not be ignored, particularly where fundamental freedoms and democratic principles are involved.

Responding on behalf of the Christian Council, Bishop Dr Adjei Lawson assured the Minority that the concerns raised would be presented to the Council’s Executive Council for consideration.

“On behalf of the chairman, I wish to assure you that this will be taken to the Executive Council for deliberations and discussions and to map up the way forward,” he said.

Bishop Lawson said the Council would determine when and how to engage on the issues raised, including situations where it may be necessary to address concerns privately.

“To speak when necessary and to be silent when necessary. Sometimes we want to go behind closed doors and handle certain issues,” he stated.

He thanked the Minority Caucus for engaging the Council and assured the delegation that the issues raised would be given consideration.

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