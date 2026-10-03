NPP shall prevail in 2028 – Afenyo-Markin rallies delegates

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has rallied New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to unite behind the party’s reorganisation efforts, expressing confidence that the party will return to power in the 2028 general election.

Addressing delegates at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, Mr Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the pain of the party’s defeat in the 2024 election but said the setback could be overcome through collective effort.

“Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, let us fear no evil. The Lord God, our God, is with us. And come 2028, we shall prevail,” he said.

He said some party members had struggled to come to terms with the 2024 defeat, with some losing confidence in the NPP and withdrawing from active party participation.

“After our painful defeat in 2024, some of you carried that wound home. You felt it at the markets, in your church, in your mosque. Some of you stopped wearing the colours of the party. Some of you stopped believing that we could get back to power.”

However, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the party’s current focus must be on healing those wounds and rebuilding the NPP ahead of the next election.

“I have not come to Kumasi today to tell you the wound of 2024 is small. I came to tell you it can heal, and I came to tell you we will heal it. It will be you and I. It will be all of us.”

He said the National Delegates Conference formed part of efforts to complete the party’s internal reorganisation and strengthen its structures ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to him, the party had two key tasks at the conference: completing proposed constitutional amendments and finalising the reorganisation of the party.

He further called on delegates and party members to support the NPP’s presidential candidate and the National Council in their efforts to ensure the party fields parliamentary candidates across all 276 constituencies.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the collective efforts of the party’s members would be critical to its preparations for the 2028 general election.

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