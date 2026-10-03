NPP delegates approve constitutional amendment making flagbearer leader of party

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have approved a constitutional amendment designating the party’s flagbearer as the leader of the party.

The amendment was among 14 constitutional changes approved at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

The approval came despite an earlier proposal by Acting National Chairman Joseph Danquah Smith to defer consideration of the amendments to the party’s next conference.

Mr Smith had cited time constraints and concerns that delegates would not have enough time to properly consider the proposed changes while also participating in the national executive elections.

The party, however, proceeded with the constitutional review, with all 14 motions presented by the Constitution Amendment Committee approved by delegates.

The most significant amendment changes the provision governing who leads the NPP.

At the party’s January 31, 2026 conference, the NPP introduced a clause stating that the National Chairman would be the leader of the party at all material times.

The newly approved amendment reverses that arrangement and establishes the party’s flagbearer as its leader.

The change comes as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general election with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.

Another approved amendment changes the way the party’s Vice Chairpersons are elected.

Under the existing arrangement, all candidates contest the position of National First Vice Chairman, with the first, second and third Vice Chairpersons determined according to the order of votes received.

Under the new system, candidates will declare and contest specific Vice Chairperson positions.

Delegates also approved a proposal for the appointment of three additional Vice Chairpersons who will not be elected.

Other amendments include the creation of Deputy Communications Officer positions and the elevation of the IT Officer to an executive position.

Chairman of the NPP Constitution Amendment Committee, Frank Davies, said the changes were intended to address gaps in the party’s organisational structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

“These limited constitutional amendments were necessitated by some acts of omission and commission, which heralded the last amendment we had in 2025, so this is to cure the grey areas that we overlooked,” he said.

Mr Davies said it was important for the amendments to be approved because of their implications for the party’s organisational structure.

“It is imperative that these amendments are carried through because of the ramifications they have for our party’s organisational structure,” he said.

The constitutional review formed the first part of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, followed by the election of new national officers.

A total of 7,163 delegates from all 16 regions are participating in the conference, with voting taking place across 31 polling stations for nine national executive positions.

The Electoral Commission is supervising the elections and verifying delegates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.