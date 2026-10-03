NPP conference: We need leaders to complement our efforts in Parliament – Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, says the incoming national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must work closely with the Minority Caucus to strengthen the party’s efforts in Parliament.

He said the caucus was determined to play its role in Parliament and would need the support of the party’s national leadership to complement its efforts.

Speaking ahead of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party needed leaders who would be prepared to take on national issues and provide effective opposition.

“Well, we need leaders that would complement our effort. We are determined in parliament to constitute government and therefore we can't do it all alone at that hand. We need the national leaders to come work with us then we can have a full complement and then join forces with our flagbearer.”

He said a strong working relationship between the parliamentary caucus, the new national leadership and the party’s flagbearer would be necessary to advance the NPP’s political objectives.

“Then we can blaze the necessary trails and resort the necessary avenues.”

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also said the new leadership must be prepared to scrutinise the government and hold it accountable for its promises and deliverables to Ghanaians.

He argued that the government was now experiencing the scrutiny that comes with being in office, after previously serving as an opposition party.

“Now you can see that the government has really tasted how it feels like to govern. I mean when they were in opposition they said all sorts of things and now they are really coming under the scrutiny of the Ghanaian people.”

He said he expected the incoming national executives to be determined and prepared to tackle national issues.

“And so we are expecting a crop of leaders who would have a war-like thinking and don't misquote me. I'm not saying we are going to take arms.”

Mr Annoh-Dompreh explained that by “war-like thinking”, he meant a determination to confront national challenges and intensify the party’s oversight of government.

“Determined to do battle, determined to tackle national issues, determined to take the fight to the government and also to properly execute oversight in terms of the deliverables that the government is supposed to deliver to the people.”

On the conference itself, the Minority Chief Whip said the programme would involve two main processes, including the consideration of proposed constitutional amendments followed by the election of national officers.

He expressed confidence that the process would be orderly and urged that the proceedings start and end as scheduled.

“We expect a very smooth process and I'm very confident as you can see So far it's been orderly typical of the New Patriotic Party.”

He added: “I expect a very smooth process and I'm hoping that we can start on time and be able to finish as planned.”

The NPP is holding its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, where delegates are expected to consider proposed amendments to the party’s constitution before electing new national officers.

The conference is part of the party’s internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

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