Prof Mike Oquaye praises NPP Minority’s performance in Parliament

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, has praised the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, saying the group has made a strong impact despite having fewer members than the governing majority.
Prof Oquaye said the Minority had performed particularly well in holding the government to account and described its limited numbers as unfortunate.
Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of the NPP Delegates Conference in Kumasi, he was asked whether he was impressed with the performance of the current Minority Caucus.
“Oh, I think the caucus is doing very, very well,” Prof Oquaye said.
“It is most unfortunate that they are small in number, but they are big in performance.”
Prof Oquaye also spoke about the importance of the NPP electing national executives capable of working effectively with the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.
He said delegates should look beyond popularity and consider the experience, track record and ability of candidates to work with others.
“I expect leaders who have vision. They have a good track record,” he said.
Prof Oquaye said the party would be watching the performance of the various candidates over time and would also consider their ability to work as a team.
“Because we will be watching the performances of all these people over the years,” he said.
“Not only that, but their capacity to cooperate with others. Particularly with the candidate and his team. That harmony is imperative.”
According to Prof Oquaye, cooperation between the party’s national executives and its presidential candidate will be critical to the NPP’s chances in 2028.
He warned that a lack of harmony could create divisions within the party and undermine its electoral prospects.
“Otherwise, it creates internal party schisms which are not the best for victory,” he said.
He said if the right leadership qualities were brought together and the party worked as a united force, there would be grounds for confidence ahead of the next election.
“When these elements converge and come to play, we are confident about the future election,” he said.
When asked whether his confidence in the NPP’s future extended to the 2028 presidential election and whether he believed Dr Bawumia could defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Oquaye expressed confidence in the NPP’s flagbearer.
“That is so. We’ve got an excellent candidate. His track record is clear and manifest,” Prof Oquaye said.
However, he said that the candidate alone would not be enough to secure victory, arguing that the NPP would need an effective party organisation to support him.
“Nevertheless, we need a good party machine to support him to a sweet victory,” he said.
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