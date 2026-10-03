KAAF University vice chancellor urges fresh students to embrace technology, innovation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chancellor of KAAF University, Professor Alhassan Musah, has urged newly admitted students to embrace technology and innovation to prepare themselves for the rapidly changing world of work.
He says the world of yesterday is not the same as the world of today, and students must therefore acquire relevant skills and remain adaptable to succeed beyond the university.
Professor Musah made the call at the university’s matriculation ceremony for about 1,750 newly admitted students.
The newly admitted students have officially begun their academic journey at KAAF University, with the Vice Chancellor urging them to look beyond traditional academic qualifications.
Professor Alhassan Musah encouraged the students to take advantage of technology and innovation to develop practical skills, create opportunities and prepare for emerging careers.
He noted that technological advancement continues to transform industries and the nature of employment, making it necessary for young people to constantly update their skills.
Professor Musah urged the students to use their time at the university to think creatively, develop practical competencies and position themselves to contribute meaningfully to national development.
“This year's matriculation is particularly significant, as we welcome 1,750 new students into the KAAF University community. Of this number, 745 are males, representing 42.6%, whereas 1,005 are females, representing 57.4%. As a university, we are committed to preparing graduates who can contribute meaningfully to national and global development. I therefore challenge you to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset. Do not only ask, where can I find a job? Also ask, what problem can I solve? What value can I create?"
The Vice Chancellor also cautioned the fresh students against indiscipline, urging them to make responsible conduct a key part of their university life.
He asked them to respect the rules and regulations of the institution, manage their time effectively and develop habits that will support both their academic and personal growth.
Professor Musah stressed that academic qualifications must go hand in hand with good character and responsible conduct.
He reminded the students that discipline would remain important not only during their university education but also in their future careers.
“Character is as important as competence. KAAF University expects you to conduct yourself with honesty, respect, discipline, responsibility, and integrity. Academic dishonesty, examination malpractice, plagiarism, racism, falsification of records, violence, and other forms of misconduct have no place in this great institution.
“Your reputation begins with the choices you make today. Be punctual, keep your word, respect others, and take responsibility for your own actions. Remember that a successful graduate is measured not only by what he or she knows, but also by how that knowledge is used and the kind of person the graduate becomes.”
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