PNC cautions NPP against making flagbearer automatic party leader

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against amending its constitution to make its presidential candidate the automatic leader of the party when it is in opposition.

The PNC said such an arrangement could weaken the NPP’s internal democracy and limit opportunities for new leadership to emerge.

Delivering a solidarity message at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, the PNC said it was raising the concern as a friend of the party and not as an attempt to interfere in its internal affairs.

“Reports have reached us that this conference may consider amending the party's constitution so that the flagbearer becomes the leader of the party even when the party is in opposition.”

The PNC urged NPP delegates to carefully consider the proposal, arguing that the roles of a presidential candidate and a party leader are fundamentally different.

“A flagbearer carries the party's banner in election, a party leader must build structures, reconcile factions, and hold the party accountable between elections.”

It warned that concentrating both responsibilities in one person could have implications for the party’s internal structures.

“Concentrating both roles in one person risks weakening internal democracy and the space for new leadership to emerge.”

The PNC stressed that its position was being offered in the spirit of political fraternity.

“We say this in the spirit of fraternity, not in interference.”

The proposed amendment is among the constitutional changes being considered by NPP delegates at the conference. The party’s Constitutional Amendment Committee has confirmed that delegates will have the final say on the proposals, including the proposal concerning who should be recognised as the party’s leader.

Beyond the constitutional issue, the PNC also called for greater responsibility in Ghana’s political discourse, urging political parties to discourage insults, provocative commentary and language it said could divide the country.

“Words can divide, harm. Words can divide a nation. Political parties must lead in ending this.”

The party called on the NPP, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties to take steps to address what it described as growing moral decadence in political discourse.

It also urged the NPP to elect competent and effective leaders capable of managing the party’s affairs and contributing to the consolidation of Ghana’s democracy.

“Our democracy does not need people who merely hold occupy positions, but leaders who are efficient and can help consolidate it.”

The PNC further used its solidarity message to position itself as an alternative to the NPP and NDC, saying it believed Ghanaians were seeking a different political direction.

The party said it was confident that Ghanaians would support the PNC in the 2028 general election.

“We are confident that in the 2028 Ghanaians are going to place their trust in the PNC.”

The NPP’s National Delegates Conference is being held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with delegates first considering proposed constitutional amendments before proceeding to elect national officers. A total of 7,163 delegates are expected to participate in the conference and elections

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