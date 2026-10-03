Let’s select NPP leaders based on careful examination, not great talk – Kufuor urges delegates

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to select the party’s next crop of national executives based on careful assessment of their leadership qualities rather than “great talk.”
He said the party needed leaders capable of restoring the confidence of Ghanaians and guiding the NPP towards greater unity and a return to its democratic traditions.
In a recorded video played at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, former President Kufuor appealed to delegates to carefully examine the records and leadership capabilities of the various candidates before making their choices.
“Let us, from now, select the National Executive Committee of the party on the basis not on great talk, but on careful examination, to find out the sort of leadership that would enable us regain the confidence of the people of Ghana.”
Mr Kufuor stressed the need for unity within the party, saying the NPP must operate democratically and respect diverse views and ideas.
“We need all the unity we can get and muster within the party.”
He said the party’s commitment to democratic principles should include respect for the views of its members and recognition that sovereignty ultimately rests with the people.
The former President also said Ghana needed a political party capable of leading the country towards prosperity and transformation.
His comments come as the NPP holds its National Delegates Conference to elect a new set of national executives, including the national chairman and general secretary, who will lead the party into its next phase.
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