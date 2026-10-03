Prince Adu-Owusu: The things the heart sees

There are some things in life that you cannot photograph. You cannot capture them in a picture, measure them with numbers or explain them completely with words. Yet somehow, you know when they are there.

Peace is one of them. So is genuine love. So is the comfort of sitting beside someone and not feeling the need to say anything. So is the laughter that comes unexpectedly and stays with you long after the moment has passed.

Perhaps that is why some of the most beautiful things in life are not the things we can see. They are the things we feel.

We live in a world that has taught us to look for beauty with our eyes. We admire beautiful faces, beautiful homes, expensive cars, perfect photographs and places that look incredible on a screen. We celebrate what can be displayed and shared.

But there are beautiful things that cannot be posted.

There is something beautiful about someone remembering the little thing you once told them months ago. There is something beautiful about a person checking on you without needing anything from you.

There is something beautiful about being around someone and feeling completely safe enough to be yourself. There is something beautiful about forgiveness.

About finding peace after a difficult season. About hearing someone's voice when you desperately needed reassurance. About laughing with people who make ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

None of these things necessarily look beautiful from the outside. But the heart knows. I have come to understand that some of the moments we remember most are not necessarily the biggest moments of our lives. Sometimes, they are the quiet ones.

A conversation that happened when you needed it most. A hug that made you feel less alone. A person's presence during a difficult season. A simple "Are you okay?" from someone who genuinely wanted to know the answer.

Years later, you may forget what you were wearing that day. You may forget exactly where you were standing. But you remember how that person made you feel. And perhaps that is the strange thing about the heart. It keeps what the eyes eventually forget.

There are people we remember not because of what they gave us, but because of how we felt when we were around them. There are places we miss not because they were beautiful, but because of the memories we created there.

There are moments we wish we could relive not because they were perfect, but because, for a brief moment, life felt exactly the way we wanted it to feel.

The heart keeps these things. It keeps the laughter. It keeps the warmth. It keeps the peace. It keeps the feeling of being understood. And sometimes, it even keeps the things we wish it would let go.

That is why losing someone can hurt even when you know the relationship was not meant to continue. You may not only miss the person. You may miss the version of yourself that existed when you were with them.

You miss the peace. The excitement. The laughter. The feeling that someone understood you. And when that disappears, you realise that what you were holding on to was not always the person themselves.

Sometimes, you were holding on to how they made your heart feel. But life also teaches us that those feelings can return in different forms.

A new friendship. A new love. A conversation with someone unexpected. A season of peace you never thought you would experience. A moment when you finally realise that you survived something you once thought would break you.

Beauty has a strange way of finding us. Sometimes it arrives as a person. Sometimes it arrives as an opportunity. Sometimes it arrives as peace after chaos.

And sometimes, it arrives simply as the ability to wake up one morning and realise that your heart is no longer as heavy as it used to be. We spend so much time chasing what looks beautiful that we sometimes overlook what feels beautiful.

We want the perfect relationship, but forget the importance of feeling safe. We want beautiful homes, but forget the peace that should live inside them. We want success that everyone can see, but sometimes neglect the quiet fulfilment that only we can feel.

Maybe we need to slow down. Maybe we need to stop measuring the beauty of our lives only by what other people can see. Because some of the greatest gifts life gives us will never make it into a photograph.

They will live quietly inside us. And perhaps that is what makes them so precious. The most beautiful things in life are not always the things that catch our eyes. Sometimes, they are the things that touch our hearts so deeply that even when the moment is gone, the feeling remains.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.