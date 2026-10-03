Galamsey is a complex national challenge that deserves seriousness, not slogans – Bawumia

Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the NDC government of failing to deliver on its promises to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, Dr Bawumia said illegal mining remained a major national challenge that could not be solved through political slogans or promises.

“Galamsey has troubled almost every government in the world we have. It is a complex national challenge that demands seriousness, not slogans.”

According to Dr Bawumia, the NDC made strong commitments to Ghanaians while in opposition, promising to deal with illegal mining within a short period and restore polluted water bodies.

“Yet this NDC government made many promises to Ghanaians. It promised to resolve it in months and restore our polluted water bodies to their natural state.”

He said senior members of the current government had previously criticised the NPP administration over the issue and presented themselves as capable of bringing the problem under control.

“Ghanaians are reminded every day of how the NDC and its senior officials, many of whom were cabinet ministers, are cabinet ministers and top CEOs today.”

Dr Bawumia accused the NDC of making the fight against galamsey a major campaign issue before the 2024 election.

“They lambasted the NPP government and told Ghanaians that they possess the magic to end galamsey instantly if voted into office.”

However, he claimed that nearly two years into the current administration, the situation had deteriorated.

“Today, under their watch, in nearly two years, galamsey has grown at an embarrassingly worse.”

He argued that the scale and complexity of the problem required sustained action and practical measures rather than political rhetoric.

“It is a complex national challenge that demands seriousness, not slogans.”

He urged the party's incoming executives to strengthen the NPP's organisational structures and focus on presenting its policies to Ghanaians.

“The task ahead is clear. To build a strong party machinery on which the policies we are building and the campaign we will set up can ride to victory in 2029.”

Dr Bawumia said the party must remain united and disciplined as it prepares for the next general election.

“If we do these things with discipline and unity, in 2029 we will have the task of moving this nation from a place of vengeance and attacks by a few onto a path of progress and transformation for many.”

He ended his address with a call for party members to return to their constituencies with a unified message.

“From tomorrow, let every one of us return to our constituencies with one message. The NPP is back at work for Ghana.”

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