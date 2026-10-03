We’ll pursue accountability despite intimidation – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the Mahama government of trying to frighten and silence its critics, saying the minority will continue to demand accountability.

Speaking at the NPP's National Delegates Congress in Kumasi on Saturday, 3 October, Mr Afenyo-Markin said critics of the government should be allowed to express their views without fear of arrest or imprisonment.

Afenyo-Markin said the government’s actions were aimed at intimidating critics, arguing that the previous Akufo-Addo administration endured harsher criticism. “Critics are arrested and jailed for saying things the NDC government doesn't like. Under Akufo-Addo, we heard worse things against Akufo-Addo, but we endured,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the NPP would continue to use democratic and parliamentary processes to scrutinise the government's decisions, insisting that the opposition would not be intimidated.

"We will defend our freedoms and pursue accountability through democratic means. We, the Minority, shall never be intimidated in Parliament; we will fight for you till we gain power in 2028. They want critics tired, afraid," he said.

He subsequently called on members of the NPP and the Minority to be more assertive in challenging government policies and decisions.

"Let's hold the government accountable without fear of arrest and intimidation," he said, stressing that the opposition had a responsibility to scrutinise the administration on behalf of the electorate.

Call for party unity

The Minority Leader also used his address to rally NPP members around the party's reorganisation and its preparations for the 2028 general election.

He described the party's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as "a doer and problem solver" and urged party members to unite behind the leadership as the NPP seeks to rebuild after its return to opposition.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed confidence in the party's prospects, telling supporters: "The Lord is with us; come 2028, we shall prevail."

Kufuor urges careful choice of party leaders

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor also addressed the congress through a video message, calling on delegates to carefully consider the qualities required of the party's next generation of national leaders.

Mr Kufuor said Ghana needed the NPP to contribute to the country's pursuit of prosperity and transformation.

"Ghana needs NPP to lead to prosperity and transformation," he said.

He urged delegates selecting the new national executive committee to focus on leadership capable of restoring public confidence in the party.

He also invoked the principle of popular sovereignty, calling on the party to demonstrate "true respect for the idea that true sovereignty is with the people".

Akufo-Addo backs Bawumia for 2028

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also addressed the gathering, expressing confidence that the NPP could return to government in 2028 under Dr Bawumia.

"With God's guidance, we will emerge victorious as we did in 2000 and 2016 and form the government in 2028 with Dr Bawumia," he said.

The positions include National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women's Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

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