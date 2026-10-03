Cargill Ghana renovates, equips ICT laboratory for Ahmadiyya Basic School

Audio By Carbonatix
Cargill Ghana Limited, through its Cargill Cares initiative, has renovated and equipped an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at the Ahmadiyya Basic School in Tema to support digital education and skills development.
The project involved the conversion of an existing classroom into a modern ICT laboratory equipped with 32 computers and monitors, a printer, 20 computer tables, 40 chairs, air-conditioning units, security doors, a television and internet connectivity.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Managing Director of Cargill Ghana Limited, Max Essoh Latte, said the investment forms part of the company’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people through education.
“At Cargill, we believe that education is one of the most powerful ways to create opportunities and build stronger communities. By providing students with access to technology and a modern learning environment, we hope this facility will inspire them to develop the digital skills they need to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.”
Mr Latte said the project was made possible through collaboration with the school and relevant education stakeholders, adding that the company was pleased to contribute to the development of young people in the Tema community.
The Municipal Director of Education, Sophia Ako, commended Cargill Ghana for the initiative, stressing the importance of private-sector partnerships in improving educational outcomes.
A representative of the Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission, Adam Kofi Yamoah, also expressed appreciation to Cargill Ghana, saying the facility would improve students’ and teachers’ access to technology and support teaching and learning.
The handover ceremony brought together representatives of Cargill Ghana, the Ghana Education Service, the Ahmadiyya Mission, school leadership, teachers, students and other stakeholders.
The newly renovated laboratory is expected to provide students and teachers with access to digital tools and internet-based learning resources while strengthening the school’s capacity to deliver ICT education.
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