Ghana, India strengthen cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and ICT

Ghana and India have committed to expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information and communication technology (ICT), with a renewed focus on robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on social media on Tuesday, July 28.

The commitment was reaffirmed when the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, received the Open Letters of India's High Commissioner-designate to Ghana, His Excellency Surinder Bhagat, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra.

Welcoming the High Commissioner-designate, Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening its longstanding diplomatic relations with India and underscored the need to deepen collaboration in key sectors that support innovation and economic transformation.

He identified agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and ICT as priority areas for cooperation, with particular emphasis on robotics and artificial intelligence.

According to the minister, enhanced collaboration in these sectors would drive innovation, technological advancement, skills development and sustainable economic growth, while delivering mutual benefits to both countries.

In his remarks, High Commissioner-designate Bhagat thanked the minister for the warm reception and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening its longstanding partnership with Ghana.

He said his tenure would focus on expanding cooperation in agriculture and other strategic sectors while working closely with the government of Ghana to advance the shared interests of both countries.

Mr Ablakwa wished the High Commissioner-designate a successful and productive tenure in Ghana and assured him of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' full support in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of Ghana and India to broadening cooperation in strategic sectors to foster innovation, industrial development and sustainable economic growth.

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