Ruha Benjamin challenges Africa to shape its own AI future

Princeton University professor and author Ruha Benjamin has urged Africans to take a more active role in shaping the continent’s future as artificial intelligence develops.

Speaking at the Nyansa Futures conference in Accra, Professor Benjamin said technological innovation should not automatically be equated with social progress.

She challenged young Africans to question assumptions about efficiency and development and to build technology systems that respond to the needs of their own communities.

The two-day event, held at Academic City University on Friday and Saturday, brought together more than 200 students, academics, technologists, creatives and industry leaders to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on Africa.

Professor Benjamin delivered the keynote address under the theme, “Who Gets to Imagine Africa’s AI Future?”

She said the debate around artificial intelligence should go beyond the technology itself to consider who controls it, who benefits from it and whose interests are represented.

Her presentation examined issues including algorithmic bias and the infrastructure supporting AI, including undersea cables.

The conference, organised by Beyond AI, also featured discussions on access, inclusion and Africa’s ability to develop and own its own AI technologies.

An opening panel, titled “AI for the People — or Just the Powerful?”, examined barriers preventing some groups from benefiting from the emerging AI economy.

The panel included Huawei Technical Programme Manager Nana Yaw Amoako, disability inclusion consultant Michael Owusu-Asare and broadcaster and AI consultant Margaret Akua Barden.

A second discussion focused on whether Africa can build AI on its own terms.

The panellists examined challenges including limited connectivity, the high cost of computing and a shortage of locally generated datasets.

They also discussed possible solutions including efficient AI models, shared infrastructure, cooperation among countries in the Global South and stronger local control over data.

Kambale Musavuli, convener of Nyansa Futures, said Africa should not remain a spectator as artificial intelligence transforms economies and societies.

“Nyansa Futures exists because Africa cannot afford to be a spectator in the AI era,” he said.

Organisers say the event is intended to become a continuing platform for discussions on technology, society and African ownership, with further programmes and editions planned.

The conference takes its name from the Akan word nyansa, meaning wisdom, reflecting its focus on combining technological development with local knowledge and social responsibility.



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