Contractors to resume work on Phase Two of Kejetia Market Project

Mahama Ayariga, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Mahama Ayariga, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced that in the coming weeks, contractors will resume work on Phase Two of the Kumasi Market Project (Kejetia Market).

He said negotiations had been completed to get the contractors back to site for the completion of the Kumasi Central Market, popularly called the Kejetia Market Phase Two.

He recalled that after completing Phase One, the next Phase was left with about 60 per cent to be completed but had stalled for the past two years.

Mr Ayariga made the revelation in his address at the Government Accountability Series Press Conference held on Monday at the Presidency.

He said some negotiations had been made with the contractor, and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minister of Finance, had given them approval to commence work on Phase Two.

Additionally, the Finance Minister had given his approval for the use of proceeds from Phase One and Phase Two to get the contractors to commence work on Phase Three.

He said the contractors would be moving back to site very shortly to begin work, while negotiations continued regarding the pricing of Phase Three and the mode of financing.

Mr Ayariga said, he would continue the discussions that had started with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to see how to go about implementing the Phase Three.

He assured residents of Kumasi and Ashanti Region that very soon the contractor would be back to site to continue with the work.

He said the same contractor would also present to them a plan of how to commence the development of Phase Three.

Mr Ayariga said the Finance Minister had revealed to him an ambitious programme of market development across the country, which he would announce in the 2027 budget.

He said, it was his intention to explore finance options for other markets across their various regional capitals.

He noted that their commitment to market rate development across the country stands for the push for an economy that runs hours, to create jobs and improve the conditions under which mothers spent most of their weekdays.

He said this was a pro-women’s government that was concerned about the welfare of women.

Mr Ayariga said building on the ongoing rollout of the modern markets in Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), assemblies would be guided to integrate local economic development into their planning and budgeting processes, partner with the private sector and development partners, to unlock local economic potentials.

He announced that they had planned in consultation with the Minister of Finance, to appoint Regional Economists in every region to guide MMDAs in their economic development strategies.

The various special development frameworks developed by the Land Use and Special Planning Authority provided economic blueprints for every MMDA, with studies showing the economic potential of every region and district.

“The use of the 24-Hour Economy Markets has tended to create the impression that the whole thing about Government’s flagship programme of 24-Hour Economy is about markets.”

He said he had therefore redesignated the initiative as District Economy Markets, to ensure that every district got a model market.

The Minister said the projects had been rescoped into two phases, with the First Phase effectively delivering market stores, sheds and essential commercial spaces, whereas a second phase would provide the social amenities such as police and fire stations, and other social amenities that had been incorporated into the building.

He said they had set up a committee to review the pace of work, and contractors who displayed lack of capacity would have their contracts terminated and reassigned to more competent companies.

Mr Ayariga said funding for phase one was readily available for those who complete their contracts.

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