Government to increase funding for Houses of Chiefs to speed up dispute resolution

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

The government is exploring additional funding for the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs to strengthen their capacity to resolve chieftaincy disputes more quickly.

Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Mahama Ayariga announced the plan at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 5.

He said President John Dramani Mahama had directed him and the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to identify additional resources for the traditional institutions.

According to Mr Ayariga, the support could include adjustments to local government financing arrangements.

“The President has directed the Finance Minister and me to explore ways to increase funding allocation to the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs to enhance their capacity to dispose of Chieftaincy disputes expeditiously,” he said.

He explained that the aim was to strengthen the institutions to deal with disputes before they become prolonged and potentially develop into broader security concerns.

Mr Ayariga also said the government was considering making provision in the formula for the District Assemblies Common Fund to support the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs.

He stressed that traditional authorities play an important role in the administration of many Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The proposed funding support, he said, would therefore help strengthen the capacity of traditional institutions to contribute more effectively to local governance and dispute resolution.

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