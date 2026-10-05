GPL 2026/27: Tanko, Agyemang shortlisted for September Coach of the Month award

Two coaches have been nominated for the September NASCO Coach of the Month award after guiding their respective teams through an unbeaten run in the league.

FC Samartex head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang and Medeama SC head coach Tanko Ibrahim both recorded two wins and two draws from four matches, remaining unbeaten throughout the month.

The winner of the NASCO Coach of the Month award will receive a 40-inch NASCO television and a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

COACHES' STATISTICS

Nana Kweku Agyemang – FC Samartex

Matches: 4

Wins: 2

Draws: 2

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 6

Goals Conceded: 3

Tanko Ibrahim – Medeama SC

Matches: 4

Wins: 2

Draws: 2

Losses: 0

Goals Scored: 8

Goals Conceded: 4

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.