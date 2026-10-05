Second edition of Prince Amoako Jr giveback project scheduled for December

FC Nordsjaelland forward Prince Amoako Junior, through the PAJ Foundation, is set to have the second edition of his community giveback project later this year.

The 2026 edition of the initiative is scheduled for December 25 and December 26 in Accra with two activities planned.

The Ghanaian international is hoping to inspire the next generation of players as he is set to organise a mini tournament for teams in the Amasaman community as well as add a donation to this year's plan.

Amoako Junior, who joined Norjaelland at the start of the 2025/26 season, will also use the opportunity to donate to the football clubs that will be participating in the tournament.

Prior to crowning the project with a football tournament on Boxing Day, the Nordsjaelland forward will also make a donation on Christmas Day.

Nafan FC were crowned champions of the maiden edition last year, beating Peace Boys FC in the final and taking home GH¢4,000, four footballs, and specially designed PAJ Foundation jerseys.

This year's football tournament will see seven teams compete at the Alajo Astroturf.

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