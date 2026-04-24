Black Stars squad: Amoako Jr, Beres Owusu, Opoku in line for Mexico friendly

As Ghana’s senior national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup, head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to hand opportunities to a number of emerging talents during the upcoming international friendly against Mexico.

The experienced 73-year-old tactician, known for his structured and disciplined approach, has historically shown a willingness to integrate young players into his squads. During his time with Iran, Queiroz introduced several rising stars, including Mehdi Taremi, and he is expected to adopt a similar approach with the Black Stars.

A number of promising Ghanaian players are in line for potential call-ups.

FC Nordsjaelland forward Prince Amoako Jr is among those set to be invited. The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed an impressive season, contributing seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances. His dribbling efficiency has also stood out in the Danish top flight.

Granada CF defender Oscar Naasei is another player under consideration. The 1.85m centre-back has been a key figure in his side’s defensive setup in Spain’s Segunda División, making 31 appearances and scoring once.

Oscar Naasei Oppong - Granada CF

Barcelona Atlètic duo Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro are also expected to be assessed. Issah has returned strongly from injury, recently scoring in a derby victory over Espanyol, while Oduro has been consistent with his performances and appearances for the side.

Joseph Opoku has been in fine form for Belgian club Zulte Waregem. The 20-year-old winger has registered 13 goal contributions across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. He previously impressed for Ghana at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Joseph Amankwa Opoku - SC Zulte Waregem

French-born defender Beres Owusu is also on the radar of the technical team. The 22-year-old, currently playing in Austria, has been praised for his versatility and defensive qualities, drawing comparisons to top European defenders. He has also been linked with a move to Anderlecht.

Beres Owusu - Grazer AK

The Ghana Premier League is also represented, with Medeama SC duo Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Osei expected to be considered. Both players were part of previous national team call-ups, while Salim Adams could earn a debut following a string of strong performances in the domestic league.

Young forward Bismark Edjeodji has also caught attention in Denmark. The 19-year-old has recorded four goal contributions in 21 matches and has been recognised for his explosiveness by performance analysts.

Bismark Edjeodji - Vejle



Other players being monitored include Manu Duah and Maxwell Woledzi, among others.

The friendly against Mexico will provide an important platform for these players to stake a claim for a place in Ghana’s final World Cup squad, as Queiroz looks to blend experience with emerging talent.

Ghana continues to boast a deep pool of talent, offering strong competition for places ahead of the global tournament.

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