Who could make a late case for Ghana’s World Cup squad? Seven names worth watching

Ghana's Black Stars secured resounding victories over Chad and Madagascar in March's World Cup qualifiers

With just over a month until the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, the countdown is starting to feel real. Several nations have already opened pre-tournament camps, while others have begun naming provisional squads. In the coming weeks, focus will shift firmly to final selections as coaches make difficult decisions ahead of football’s biggest stage.

For Ghana, much of that anticipation centres on what head coach Carlos Queiroz will do when the time comes to finalise his 26-man Black Stars squad.

Injuries to key players in recent months have complicated the selection picture. While Ghana has already submitted its preliminary 55-man list to FIFA, a requirement before the final squad deadline, the federation has chosen not to make the names public.

Still, provisional squads often provide clues about which players are under consideration, what positional concerns coaches are trying to address and how far federations have progressed in recruiting dual-national talent.

With that in mind, here are seven names who could have compelling cases, or at least intriguing arguments, for inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup plans.

Frank Junior Adjei: A midfield wildcard Ghana may need

Ghana’s midfield depth has become an increasing concern, particularly with injuries and inconsistent form affecting recent selections. That uncertainty could create room for surprise inclusions, and one player quietly building a case is Frank Junior Adjei.

After moving from Swedish side Värnamo to top-flight club Hammarby, the 22-year-old has steadily adapted to a higher level. Though still early in his development, he has already shown maturity, making seven appearances while contributing a goal and an assist.

Physically imposing and tactically disciplined, Adjei can operate as a defensive midfielder while also filling more advanced roles. That versatility could prove useful in a position where Ghana lacks depth.

Historically, Ghana has benefited from players emerging through Sweden’s football system. Figures such as Yaw Preko, Majeed Waris and Michael Baidoo all developed key parts of their careers there.

A World Cup call-up may still come too soon, but a place in a provisional squad would not feel unrealistic.

Beres Owusu: A dual-national ready to commit

Beres Owusu may not yet be a household name among Ghanaian supporters, but the defender is quietly enjoying an impressive season in Austria.

Born in France to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old progressed through the academy of AS Saint-Étienne before joining Austrian Bundesliga side Grazer AK on loan in search of regular football.

The move has paid off.

Owusu has become a regular starter, making 29 appearances during a breakthrough campaign that has significantly raised his profile.

Speaking to JoySports, the defender reaffirmed his desire to represent Ghana despite possible scrutiny over the timing of his decision.

“I know this commentary is coming because the timing is not good, but I have to tell them it’s a choice from my heart,” he said.

“If I can have the opportunity to tell them before, for sure I can say to them, but for now I have the opportunity to show my decision.”

Owusu, who previously spent time at US Quevilly-Rouen Métropole, has also said he would welcome the opportunity to represent Ghana’s U-23 side if needed.

A World Cup call-up may be unlikely, but his profile, young, athletic and versatile in defence, makes him one to watch.

Bismark Edjeodji: From Ada to Denmark

The rise of Bismark Edjeodji reflects the increasingly global pathway for young Ghanaian footballers.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Ada-Foah in the Greater Accra Region, developed through local structures including Pute Presby Primary School and Ashaiman Young Revelation before progressing through youth football in Bechem.

Following a spell with Bechem United, Edjeodji secured a move to Danish side Vejle Boldklub, where he has adapted impressively to European football.

In his first season abroad, he has made 24 league appearances, contributing one goal and three assists.

For a teenager adjusting to a new environment, those numbers suggest real promise, even if a World Cup call-up may come sooner than expected.

Prince Amoako Jnr: Denmark’s emerging attacking force

Few young Ghanaian forwards in Europe are generating as much excitement as Prince Amoako Junior.

At FC Nordsjælland, the winger has developed into one of the team’s most exciting attacking threats, combining pace, directness and technical quality.

His performances have reportedly attracted attention from scouts across Europe, hardly surprising given the impact he has made this season.

Amoako Jnr recently scored in a draw against Brøndby IF, taking his tally to eight goals and five assists across all competitions.

For a national team searching for attacking unpredictability, his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations could offer something different.

Whether that is enough to convince Queiroz before the World Cup remains uncertain, but few would dispute that he is firmly on the radar.

Emmanuel Agyei: A profile Ghana’s midfield lacks

The name Emmanuel Agyei still evokes memories of Dreams FC’s memorable run to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2024.

Agyei emerged as one of the standout performers during that campaign, showing composure, tactical intelligence and defensive awareness in midfield.

Now at Scottish side Dundee FC, he has continued his development, registering 10 appearances alongside a goal and an assist.

Given Ghana’s ongoing midfield concerns, his profile feels particularly relevant.

Queiroz’s previous willingness to experiment with emerging talents, including in friendly matches, suggests Agyei could at least be part of broader conversations.

Prince-Osei Owusu: The target man Ghana may be missing

If Ghana needs a physical focal point in attack, few profiles fit the description better than Prince-Osei Owusu.

The striker is arguably enjoying the best form of his career at CF Montréal, where he was recently named Player of the Month for April 2026.

Across the opening 11 MLS matches of the season, Owusu has recorded six goals and five assists, averaging one direct goal contribution per game.

Standing at 1.91 metres, the forward offers a physical dimension Ghana’s attack has often lacked in major tournaments.

Strong in aerial duels, effective in hold-up play and capable of linking attacking runners into dangerous areas, Owusu represents a classic target-man profile.

In matches where Ghana may struggle for control, a striker capable of relieving pressure and occupying defenders could prove invaluable.

Oscar Naasei Oppong: Defensive depth with long-term upside

The final name on this list is Oscar Naasei Oppong, a defender whose rise has not gone unnoticed. The 21-year-old reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid Castilla during discussions involving coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Now developing at Granada CF, Oppong has gained valuable experience, making 38 appearances while continuing to mature defensively.

Given Ghana’s recent injury concerns, particularly long-term knee injuries affecting several defenders, additional depth could be important.

Oppong may not be among the favourites for a final World Cup spot, but his trajectory suggests national team involvement could simply be a matter of time.

The bigger picture

World Cup squads are rarely as predictable as they seem months in advance. Injuries, form, tactical fit and late surges can quickly reshape plans. Ghana’s final squad will almost certainly include a few surprises, and while some of these names may ultimately miss out, each represents a compelling profile for either the present or future of the Black Stars.

With the tournament fast approaching, the debate over who deserves a seat on the plane is only just beginning.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.