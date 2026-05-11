Beres Owusu opens up on playing style, Black Stars ambition

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Grazer AK defender Beres Owusu has described himself as a calm and committed defender while opening up on his ambition to one day represent Ghana.
The 22-year-old, who plays in the Austrian Bundesliga, says composure on the ball and commitment on the pitch define his game.
Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Owusu shared insights into his style of play and the defenders his teammates compare him to.
“As a defender, I am very calm on the ball, and when given everything, I give it my all when on the pitch. I like it when we play good football,” he said.
Although he does not idolise any particular player, the French-born defender says his teammates have likened his style to some of Europe’s top defenders.
“I don’t have a player I idolize but my teammates have likened my style to Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Kevin Danso; that’s what I can say for now,” he stated.
Owusu’s performances for Grazer AK have reflected those qualities, with the defender ranking first in pass accuracy (78%) and accurate long balls (4.0) in the team during the 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga season.
He also ranks second in interceptions (1.3) and clearances (5.2), highlighting his growing influence at the Austrian club.
Beyond club football, Owusu has made no secret of his desire to represent Ghana, insisting he would be ready if called upon by the Black Stars.
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