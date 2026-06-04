Mahama showcases Ghana at Africa Debate in London

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama on Wednesday showcased Ghana as a shining example of transformation for the rest of Africa to emulate at the 12th Africa Debate held at the Guildhall in the City of London.

The event organised by Invest Africa in collaboration with the United Kingdom Government was on the theme: “Redefining Partnership: Navigating a World in Transition”.

President Mahama said Ghana was evident that transformation was possible when leadership reform and national purpose converged.

He said that over the 18 months in government, his administration had implemented disciplined macroeconomic reforms and restored fiscal confidence, which would stabilise the economy.

“Today, Ghana is witnessing renewed growth and improved investor confidence.

Inflation has fallen dramatically. Our currency, the cedi, has weakened in stability. Our fiscal position has improved significantly.” The President said.

He noted that the nation’s international reserves had strengthened, credit rating agencies had revised Ghana’s outlook positively, and investor appetite was returning.

He emphasised that the recovery was not statistical; it was structural, saying, “We are repositioning Ghana as a productive economy built on industrialisation, agro-processing, exports, logistics, digital transformation and value addition,” he said.

President Mahama said through the government’s 24-Hour Economy Initiative and the Accelerated Export Development Programme, a new growth model had been designed to expand production, increase exports, create jobs, and improve competitiveness.

He said this initiative was not just about extending working hours; it was about reorganising the Ghanaian economy to maximise productivity across manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, digital services, tourism, and the creative economy.

“The message I bring to investors today is simple. Ghana is open for business. But beyond that, Ghana is ready for strategic partnerships that are uncovered in long-term value creation, and our government is undertaking major reforms to improve the ease of doing business,” President Mahama said.

“We are strengthening transparency, we are modernizing our infrastructure, and we are creating a more predictable investment environment.”

He said government was investing aggressively in their transport infrastructure, roads, railways and ports, energy reliability, agro-industrial parts, logistical corridors, aviation and air cargo systems, digital infrastructure, skills development, and innovation ecosystems.

The President said government’s flagship Big Push infrastructure programme was creating investment opportunities across road, rail, energy, housing, water systems, and logistics infrastructure.

He said they were also prioritising participation in local investment partnerships because sustainable growth must create domestic capacity and share prosperity.

“For investors gathered here today, Ghana offers political stability, democratic continuity, strategic geographical access to the West African sub-region and a government that is committed to reform and private sector growth.”

On her part, Madam Baroness Chapman, UK Minister of State for International Development, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, announced the new UK-African Union Partnership Programme, which is supporting AU-led action across peace and security, climate growth and trade, areas where the AU’s ability to bring together member states to work politically delivers results that no country could achieve by itself.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.