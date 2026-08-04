Football

Pochettino agrees US manager contract extension

Source: BBC  
  4 August 2026 12:22am
United States manager Mauricio Pochettino
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Mauricio Pochettino has agreed a deal to continue as the manager of the United States men's team until 2030.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who has been in the post since September 2024, led co-hosts US to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup before they were beaten by Belgium.

US Soccer said, the new agreement included the role of Pochettino and his coaching staff having a greater remit - in which they would also "advise and support US Soccer on the broader development of the full national team pathway, youth soccer, coaching education, professional league collaboration and other technical facets".

"Working together with US Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the men's national team programme even stronger," said Pochettino.

"We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of US Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the federation.

"We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field."

The US finished top of their group at the World Cup with wins over Paraguay and Australia.

They earned a 2-0 victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last 32 before their challenge was ended by a 4-1 defeat by Belgium.

They were involved in one of the controversial issues at the tournament when striker Folarin Balogun was sent off against Bosnia but escaped a suspension following an intervention from US President Donald Trump.

"Mauricio has built a culture where players trust the group, trust the process and trust each other," said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

"We saw the impact of that belief in the way the team grew, competed and performed on the world's biggest stage.

"That culture, and the staff who helped build it, are exactly what we want to continue investing in for the men's national team now and for the future."

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