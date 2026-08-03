Ghana Manganese Company projects 700,000 tonnes monthly production in August

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) says it expects monthly production to reach about 700,000 tonnes in August 2026, citing improving weather conditions and the commissioning of new heavy mining equipment.
The company believes the projected increase will mark a significant recovery from the production slowdown experienced during the peak of the rainy season and move it closer to its annual production target of eight million tonnes.
In a statement, the Nsuta-based mining company explained that heavy rainfall between May and July affected haulage operations and processing activities at its open-pit mine in the Western Region, resulting in reduced shipments.
However, with rainfall easing in August, the company says mining conditions have improved considerably, allowing production to increase.
GMC, Ghana’s sole producer and exporter of manganese ore, said the production boost is also being supported by the gradual deployment of newly commissioned heavy-duty equipment aimed at improving operational efficiency.
The company noted that beyond supplying manganese ore for the global steel industry, demand for high-grade carbonate manganese ore is growing due to its increasing use in the battery value chain for clean energy technologies.
It also reiterated plans to support Ghana’s value-addition agenda, including the proposed establishment of a manganese refinery expected to create additional economic opportunities.
Looking ahead, GMC says it will continue monitoring weather conditions while optimising the performance of its expanded fleet to sustain higher production levels during the second half of the year and achieve its full-year output target.
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