Ghana Scholarship Authority begins 2026/27 academic year interviews

Alex Kwadu Asafo-Agyei - Director General of Ghana Scholarship Authority

The Ghana Scholarships Authority has started interviewing applicants for the 2026/2027 Academic Year Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme.

The interview exercise is expected to continue till Monday, August 18, 2026, across all designated local assemblies in the country.

The GSA, in a statement issued in Accra, urged all applicants to check their application portals for updates and report to their assigned venues on the scheduled dates and times with all required documents for verification and assessment.

“The authority encourages all shortlisted applicants to adhere strictly to the interview guidelines and wishes them success throughout the process,” it said.

The scholarships authority made it clear that the scholarship processes are free and that no third party had been contracted to assist any applicants for a fee.

The Scholarships Authority, therefore, called on any conducts by any person(s) purporting to be collecting fees to be reported to it via 0302962928 for immediate action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.