Ex-Man City striker Dzeko, 40, pens new Schalke deal

The 2026-27 campaign will be Edin Dzeko's 23rd season of professional football

Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko, 40, has signed a one-year contract extension at Bundesliga side Schalke.

The former Manchester City forward joined the German club on a free transfer in January 2026 from Italian side Fiorentina and helped them regain promotion back to the Bundesliga.

"Winning promotion to the Bundesliga ranks among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable. Football has made me happy and driven me throughout my life. I am still hungry, and I want to help our team in the Bundesliga too," said Dzeko.

Dzeko scored six goals in 11 Bundesliga 2 matches and captained his nation at the 2026 World Cup.

The veteran forward last played in the Bundesliga during the 2010-11 campaign with Wolfsburg, leaving for a fee of £27m to join Manchester City.

Former Schalke defender Klaus Fichtel holds the Bundesliga record as the oldest player to feature in a competitive game in the German top tier aged 43 years and 184 days.

Claudio Pizarro is the oldest ever goalscorer in the Bundesliga - he was 40 years and 227 days old when he scored for Werder Bremen against Borussia Dortmund.

Schalke director of football Youri Mulder said: "Our conversations over the past few weeks made it clear that Edin is still as hungry as ever. We therefore believe that he can help us in the Bundesliga too."

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