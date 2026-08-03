Constitution review must rise above partisan politics — Prof Prempeh

Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Chairperson of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, has called for Ghana's ongoing constitutional review process to be conducted free from partisan political interests.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express on Monday, August, 3, Prof. Prempeh stressed that the country's Constitution should be treated as a national document that serves both present and future generations, rather than a tool for advancing political agendas.

According to Prof. Prempeh, constitutional reforms must focus on addressing the long-term needs of the country and improving governance, rather than responding to the interests of any particular political party or administration.

He emphasised that building public confidence in the review process would require transparency, inclusiveness and a commitment to placing the national interest above political expediency.

"One will expect that we do not take into our constitution or make our constitution revision process the kind of habit that we have gotten used to in our everyday politics. Constitutions are different; they are forward-looking and they last generations

"They set the foundational roots of the game on how the country is to be governed, how we recruit our national political leadership, and these things transcend party government; they transcend regimes, and they transcend particular leaders," he said.

He also called on political leaders to "come to this with a certain sense of patriotic obligation."

The Chairperson of the Constitution Review Committee further encouraged Ghanaians to actively participate in the exercise by sharing their views and proposals, saying broad public engagement would help ensure that the revised Constitution reflects the aspirations of the people.

The Constitution Review Committee was established to examine Ghana's 1992 Constitution and recommend reforms to strengthen the country's democratic institutions, governance framework, and constitutional order.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.