PM EXPRESS: Prof Kwasi Prempeh to discuss next steps after government’s White Paper on Constitution Review recommendations

Audio By Carbonatix
The next phase of Ghana’s constitutional review process will come under discussion on JoyNews’ PM Express tonight, following the release of the government’s White Paper on the recommendations of the Constitution Review Committee.
Host Evans Mensah will engage Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Chairperson of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee, on the implications of the government’s response and the way forward for constitutional reforms.
The discussion, scheduled for 9:00 pm, will examine the recommendations put forward by the Committee, the government’s position on those proposals and what the next stage of the review process means for Ghana’s governance framework.
The programme will also explore issues relating to accountability, institutional reforms and citizens’ rights, as stakeholders continue to assess the impact of the proposed constitutional changes.
The release of the White Paper marks a key stage in Ghana’s constitutional review journey, providing the government’s official response to the recommendations submitted by the Committee.
Prof. Prempeh is expected to provide insights into the Committee’s work and respond to questions on the prospects and challenges associated with implementing proposed reforms.
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