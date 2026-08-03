Man jailed for keeping mom’s dead body in freezer for nearly 3 years

A man who kept his dead mother in a chest freezer in the living room of the family home for nearly three years and continued to collect her pension and benefits has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Christopher Phillips, 60, was arrested after the body of Sylvia Phillips, 89, was found by officers in February at Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl, Bridgend county.

She had died in March 2023.

Phillips had told doctors he “did not want to let her go” and “wanted more time” after her death.

Sylvia Phillips was discovered wrapped in a leopard print silk blanket, with yellow and pink roses placed on her body, as well as a birthday card signed from him and the family dog Tina.

“To Mum, from Christopher and Tina,” the card read.

Phillips admitted three offences including failing to lawfully and decently bury his mother and continuing to claim her pension and benefits including housing benefits and winter fuel allowances.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard Phillips had been adopted by Sylvia Phillips at the age of two, was “exceptionally close” to her and was her sole carer.

The day after she died on 8 March 2023 her son held her in his arms and told her he would look after her, the court was told.

Two days after her death, Phillips bought a chest freezer from AO.com, placing it in the dining room of the semi-detached home. She remained there until her body was discovered by police who carried out a welfare check requested by her GP.

The court was told that the local medical practice had made repeated attempts to contact her but were denied access by her son.

When police went to the house, Phillips said his mother had moved to London and did not want to undergo medical tests.

The court heard officers became suspicious, with Phillips seen trembling and fidgeting. He ran upstairs and later could be heard telling a girlfriend on the phone that the “police are going to arrest me, you’ve got the will”.

Officers who opened the freezer found that the 89-year-old was completely frozen and it was some time before a post-mortem was able to be carried out. The pathologist has been unable to ascertain a cause of death, but there were not thought to be suspicious circumstances.

The court heard Phillips moved downstairs to sleep next to his mother’s body. At times he would open the freezer and hold her hand.

Sylvia Phillips had 26 appointments with her local GP practice in 2021, and six in 2022, after which there was no further contact.

The court heard she was last seen in A&E on 24 September 2022 and her local GP made a house call on 26 September but her son continued to pick up her prescriptions.

Sylvia Phillips was invited to a review by the practice, but her son said she would not come to the surgery and she did not need the blood tests.

Christopher Phillips received a total of £78,190.92 in state pension, pensions credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost-of-living payments and housing benefit payments, which would have ceased had the death been reported.

He had been her primary carer since 2008, and the court heard he had resigned from his job in late 2022 when her health declined further. The pair were described as “somewhat isolated”.

Ruth Smith, defending, said Phillips had told police: “I basically didn’t want to let her go.”

She added: “He described talking to her as if she was still alive… Sitting next to her, talking to her about television programmes, Coronation Street, the horse racing, just as they always did,” she said, adding that he was a “vulnerable individual”.

Phillips sobbed in the dock as Smith said her client was “extremely close to his mother” and was in “extreme grief” following her death.

She said he showed a “lack of acceptance” about her passing and “had almost created a false narrative that she was still alive”.

Sentencing Phillips, Judge Lloyd-Clarke said he had “deliberately concealed” his mother’s death and “took steps to give the impression that she was still alive”.

“You continued to collect her prescription and lied to medical professionals and eventually the police,” Lloyd-Clarke added.

“Rather than notify the authorities and make arrangements for her lawful burial, you purchased a chest freezer on March 10th and concealed her body within it,” she said.

Lloyd-Clarke added that a timescale for confiscation proceedings would follow.

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