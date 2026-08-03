IERPP calls for consistent enforcement of political speech laws, urges review of false publication offences

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The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) has called for consistency in the enforcement of laws governing political speech, warning that selective application could undermine freedom of expression and erode public confidence in Ghana's justice system.
At a press conference on Monday, the institute said the recent sentencing of content creator Camilla Alhassan over defamatory online remarks about President John Dramani Mahama had renewed debate over the balance between protecting reputations and safeguarding free speech.
While reaffirming its respect for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, the institute questioned whether criminal sanctions should be the primary response to political commentary.
Executive Director of IERPP, Prof. Isaac Boadi, said Ghana's political history has seen both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) subjected to harsh personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric and unsubstantiated allegations, many of which did not result in criminal prosecution.
According to the institute, that history underscores the need for the law to be applied equally, irrespective of which political party is in government.
"A democracy cannot survive if the standard for free speech changes depending on who holds the presidency," the institute said in a statement.
IERPP maintained that if the publication of false information and offensive political conduct are to attract criminal sanctions, the laws must be enforced uniformly rather than selectively against particular individuals or political opponents.
The institute further argued that civil defamation actions should remain the preferred legal remedy for reputational harm instead of custodial sentences.
As part of its recommendations, IERPP called on the judiciary and legal reform advocates to review laws relating to the publication of false information to ensure they are not used to suppress legitimate political expression.
It also urged political parties, communicators and civil society organisations to promote issue-based political discourse and avoid personal attacks, misinformation and character assassination.
According to the institute, preserving Ghana's democratic tradition requires both accountability and the protection of citizens' constitutional right to freedom of expression.
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