IERPP flags ‘opaqueness’ in Damang mining contract, calls for due process reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Institute for Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) has raised concerns over what it describes as a lack of transparency in the Damang mining contract, calling for stronger due process reforms in the award and management of mining concessions in Ghana.
The Damang mine was recently handed to Engineers and Planners, owned by Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, after a bidding process.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's News Night on Monday, the Executive Director of IERPP, Isaac Boadi, said the handling of key mining agreements continues to raise governance questions, particularly regarding how state assets are transferred or allocated to private entities.
He noted that while Ghana must continue to support indigenous businesses, such support must be anchored on transparency and strict adherence to established procurement and licensing procedures.
“We will support any indigenous business. We will do that any day,” he said.
However, he stressed that the concern raised by the Institute is not about ownership but about the process used in awarding the contract.
“We only challenged the opaqueness of that particular contract… how it was purchased, how it was awarded to the business person,” he explained.
The Institute referenced the Damang mining contract as part of broader concerns about governance in the extractive sector, warning that unclear procedures risk undermining public confidence and accountability.
It also argued that Ghana’s natural resource management system requires urgent reforms to ensure transparency in contract awards and to prevent avoidable losses to the state.
"We think that going forward, we need to be very careful how we also award contracts,” he cautioned.
The IERPP further highlighted that its broader assessment of the sector identified multiple threats to Ghana’s natural resources, including weak oversight, environmental degradation, and limited civic engagement in accountability processes.
The Institute is calling for reforms to strengthen due process in mining agreements and improve transparency in the management of the country’s mineral wealth.
Latest Stories
-
Nigeria police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers, including exam-bound students
5 minutes
-
CAGD rejects viral claim of GH¢427m ‘unearned salaries,’ says payroll system cannot pay beyond approved limits
16 minutes
-
GETFund, police leadership explore strategic partnership on education and capacity building
27 minutes
-
‘Opemsuo Wheat’: Asantehene blesses landmark project to end Ghana’s $450m import addiction
36 minutes
-
Police, CSSM join forces to build trust and fight Sahel extremism
38 minutes
-
8 National Security operatives granted bail for allegedly robbing illegal miners in Assin-Awisam
48 minutes
-
IERPP flags ‘opaqueness’ in Damang mining contract, calls for due process reforms
51 minutes
-
Government to procure 2 rice mills to ease post-harvest losses, boost food security – NAFCO boss
59 minutes
-
Gbintiri residents boycott market revenue payment over accountability, alleged 24-hour economy exclusion
1 hour
-
Family of late Sawla MP performs funeral without mortal remains of the deceased
1 hour
-
Soho Jazz Club kicks off with the Jazz Brothers
2 hours
-
Muzic Mensah surpasses 1.3 million Boomplay streams as ‘All Correct’ gains traction
2 hours
-
Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz to meet media in Accra on thursday
2 hours
-
Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman
2 hours
-
IERPP warns of a ‘systematic siege’ of Ghana’s natural resources
2 hours