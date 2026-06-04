No arrest in connection to Accra Central fire outbreak – Police clarifies

The Accra Regional Police Command has clarified reports concerning an arrest in connection with the fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Barracks on Wednesday, June 3.

In a statement shortly after the inferno, the police said one suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident.

However, in a new update, released on June 4, Superintendent of Police and the Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Ms. Juliana Obeng, said earlier reports suggesting that arrests had been affected were inaccurate.

“Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that arrests had been effected in connection with the fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Barracks, no arrests have been made at this stage of investigations,” the statement said.

The police indicated that investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing and urged the public to disregard claims of any arrests linked to the incident.

The Command further disclosed that a fire officer who sustained injuries during efforts to contain the blaze is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital and is in stable condition.

The police commended personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and other officers who have been working to bring the situation under control and ensure safety at the scene.

According to the statement, the public will be updated as investigations progress.

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