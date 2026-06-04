GhIE preparing recommendations on recurring Accra floods after June 3 rains

The Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) says it is preparing a collective response to Ghana's recurring flooding challenges following fresh floods that affected parts of Accra after heavy rains on June 3.

President of the Institution, Ing. Ludwig Annang Hesse, disclosed this on JoyNews' Super Morning Show, saying engineers are currently consulting among themselves before presenting a unified position on the issue.

His comments come after Wednesday's downpour left several roads and communities flooded, disrupting movement and renewing public concerns over the capital's longstanding drainage and flood management challenges.

According to Ing. Hesse, the engineering community is working to build consensus on practical solutions before making any public pronouncements.

"We are consulting among ourselves, and when we are sure of what we want to say collectively, we will come out, and it will be very soon," he said.

The GhIE President rejected suggestions that engineers had remained silent on the issue, explaining that consultations were necessary to ensure the institution's recommendations reflect the views of professionals across the sector.

Flooding has remained a major challenge in Accra for decades, with experts often citing poor drainage systems, encroachment on waterways, rapid urbanisation and indiscriminate waste disposal as key contributing factors.

The latest floods have once again sparked debate about the effectiveness of ongoing interventions by city authorities and government agencies tasked with managing drainage infrastructure.

Ing. Hesse indicated that engineers intend to contribute meaningfully to the national conversation by presenting evidence-based recommendations aimed at reducing the frequency and impact of floods.

While he did not specify a date for the release of the Institution's position, he assured the public that the outcome of the ongoing consultations would be made known soon.

With the rainy season intensifying, pressure is mounting on authorities and technical experts to identify sustainable solutions to a problem that continues to threaten lives, property and economic activity in the capital.

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