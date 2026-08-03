GhIE, Ghana Navy partner to strengthen engineering professionalism

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting professionalism and upholding engineering standards through a new partnership with the Ghana Navy.
The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in engineering practice, skills development and professional licensing.
Speaking in an interview after the signing ceremony, President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Ludwig Annang Hesse, said the agreement is aimed at supporting the licensing of engineering practitioners within the Ghana Navy while enhancing their technical competencies through continuous professional development.
According to him, the partnership will help ensure that engineering professionals adhere to established standards, contributing to improved quality, safety and professionalism in the sector.
“The Navy is interested that all their members are properly licensed to practice as engineers, so with this collaboration, we will assist them and ensure continuous professional development. This is important to the Navy and the GhIE”, he said.
Beyond professional licensing, the MoU also provides a framework for knowledge sharing, capacity building and closer collaboration between the two institutions in support of national development.
Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Logistics Command, Commodore Eric Osei, described the collaboration as a significant step towards building a highly skilled engineering workforce within the Ghana Navy.
The agreement is expected to strengthen engineering practice within the Ghana Navy while reinforcing the Ghana Institution of Engineering's mandate to regulate and advance the engineering profession across the country.
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