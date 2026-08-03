Education

University of Gold Coast launches PhD in Business Administration to drive African research and leadership

Source: Martha Boakye Serwaa  
  3 August 2026 1:34pm
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The University of Gold Coast has launched a new Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in Business Administration aimed at strengthening Africa-focused research and developing leaders capable of translating knowledge into practical solutions.

The three-year doctoral programme, introduced through the Accra International Doctoral College, is designed to equip professionals and academics with advanced research skills to address business, governance and institutional challenges across Africa.

University authorities say the programme will produce “scholar-leaders” who can transform professional experience into evidence-based research that influences policy, industry practice and academic development.

The programme combines advanced research training, structured supervision, publication development and original thesis work, with candidates expected to undertake research focused on real-world challenges in business, governance and public policy.

Speaking at the launch, Chancellor and Founder of the University of Gold Coast, Bishop Dr Gideon Titi-Ofei, said Africa must move beyond consuming knowledge to becoming a producer of knowledge that addresses its own challenges.

“Ghana must become not only a consumer of knowledge, but also a producer of knowledge. A nation cannot outsource all its thinking,” he said.

He added that the programme was created to develop leaders capable of converting experience into evidence, knowledge and institutional transformation.

“The Gold Coast PhD has been created to develop scholar leaders who can convert experience into evidence, evidence into knowledge and knowledge into institutional transformation,” he stated.

Bishop Titi-Ofei stressed that Africa’s development depends on its ability to generate research that responds directly to local realities and supports effective decision-making across sectors.

Lead for the Accounting and Finance Concentration, Dr Winifred Coleman, said the programme distinguishes itself through its focus on producing scholarly leaders who can contribute both globally and within the African context.

“We are training leaders not just for the boardroom, but scholarly leaders. We are not only looking at the global perspective, but also the African perspective solving African problems,” she said.

She explained that candidates would receive continuous academic guidance from experienced supervisors throughout their doctoral journey to ensure quality research outcomes.

“You would come out successful, you would come out different, you would come out as a leader who is influential and ready to impact their world,” she added.

The PhD programme targets executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, academics and professionals seeking to investigate critical organisational and national issues through rigorous research.

University officials say the programme’s emphasis on practical research outcomes will ensure doctoral theses contribute to improved institutional performance and national development.

Applications are currently open for the October 2026 intake.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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