Chairman of Church of Pentecost: Judges must uphold integrity and conscience in justice delivery

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Eric Nyamekye

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, has charged judges to place integrity, conscience, and strong moral values at the center of justice delivery.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Accra on Friday, July 31, to mark the 150th anniversary of Ghana’s Supreme Court on the theme “Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Defining the Future,” Apostle Nyamekye said judges bear a sacred responsibility because their decisions determine the fate of individuals and institutions.

He urged them to allow truth, ethical principles, and a clear conscience to guide every ruling.

Apostle Nyamekye stressed that the credibility of the justice system depends on the character of those who serve in it.

“As judges adjudicating on behalf of God, in passing judgments and determining people’s fate, in determining the truth in every matter, your integrity should not be in question at all,” he said.

“You should be people supremely concerned about conscience, holding time-tested values and subjecting them to all decisions.”

He noted that the future of Ghana’s justice system will be shaped by the quality and moral strength of the judges being produced today, urging judges to conduct themselves in ways that leave a lasting, positive legacy.

The Church of Pentecost Chairman explained that values are critical in decision-making, especially in difficult situations.

“Values do more than just help us to decide on what is wrong or right. When we live by conscience tied with principles and values, they help us do three things,” he said.

He called on judges, Christians, and all public officials to remain committed to their convictions and not allow personal interests, ambitions, or circumstances to override their principles.

He also warned against compromising one’s conscience.

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