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Galamsey is ‘economic sabotage’ threatening Ghana’s survival – Church of Pentecost

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  23 April 2026 5:03am
Galamsey destruction
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The Media Ministry Director of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Dr Felix Klutse, has issued a strong warning over the growing impact of illegal mining, describing it as a serious threat not only to the environment but to Ghana’s long-term survival.

His remarks follow fresh concerns raised by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who highlighted the worsening pollution of rivers and streams due to galamsey activities.

Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on Wednesday, April 22, Apostle Nyamekye noted that the contamination of water bodies is already affecting key religious practices.

“The extensive pollution of water bodies due to illegal mining has hampered traditional water baptism in some mining communities, necessitating a shift to synthetic rubber pools in several districts to carry out the ordinance,” he stated.

Pastor Dr Klutse emphasised that the consequences of illegal mining extend far beyond environmental degradation, warning that the destruction of water resources poses a direct threat to the nation’s future.

“Galamsey is not just an evil canker but it is also an economic sabotage against the future generation. Because a nation that destroys its water bodies is digging its own grave. We believe strongly that water is Ghana’s real gold and once lost no policy can mine it back,” he said.

He further explained that the pollution of rivers has forced the Church to rethink how it administers water baptism, a central practice that traditionally involves full immersion in natural water bodies.

“Water baptism is one of the ordinances of the Church of Pentecost and other Pentecostal and charismatic churches, not just in Ghana but other parts of the world, and we believe strongly that when you win a soul, the soul has to be baptised by immersion.

“That doesn’t mean that what others do we are condemning it but we believe strongly in immersion, and it is worthy to note that when baptising these souls, that we’ve won their health is very paramount, so they don’t end up contracting any disease.

“So if you want to baptise these souls and then the river bodies are polluted, there is no way you could go ahead and baptise them. That is why we had to resort to other alternatives,” he said in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 22.

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