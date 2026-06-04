Prosecution in Abronye case ordered to file disclosures within 14 days

An Accra Circuit Court hearing the case involving Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has ordered the prosecution to file its disclosures within 14 days.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raymond Ackom, holding brief for the substantive prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to comply with the disclosure requirements.

Defence counsel, Mr Daniel Amartey Addo, however, raised concerns about the accuracy of the court record received by the defence.

According to counsel, proceedings in open court indicated that the accused had initially been remanded into prison custody before the court varied the order to BNI custody following an application by the defence.

The trial judge described the matter as serious, stating that any alteration of judicial records could amount to forgery of court proceedings.

The court also noted that varying accounts of the previous proceedings had been circulated in the media by some individuals.

“There is nowhere in this record that the accused person was remanded into BNI custody until the final determination of the matter. I would not do that,” the judge said.

The judge subsequently read portions of the previous ruling, which indicated that Baffoe had been denied bail and remanded into BNI custody until the next adjourned date.

The court clarified that the ruling did not state that the accused should remain in custody until the final determination of the case.

The matter has been adjourned to July 14, 2026.

Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is standing trial on charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution alleges that in April 2026, Baffoe published an online video in which he made remarks suggesting that a Circuit Court judge was biased, handled politically related cases unfairly, and delivered rulings that were erroneous and riddled with grammatical errors.

The prosecution said the remarks were intended to incite members of the public against the judge and undermine confidence in the judiciary.

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