Foresters demand arrest and prosecution after violent attack on Babatokuma Forestry Commission checkpoint

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF) is demanding the arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in violent attacks on Forestry Commission officers stationed at the Babatokuma checkpoint in the Bono East Region.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, involved a group of irate youths who allegedly stormed the checkpoint, burning down a newly constructed accommodation facility and destroying equipment used by forestry personnel.
The facility was built to house officers deployed to strengthen monitoring of timber transportation and curb the illegal movement of timber and timber products across borders.
In a statement signed by its President, Dr Abukari Nantogmah Attah, the GIF described the attack as “barbaric, reckless, and a direct assault on rule of law, public institutions and sustainable management of forest resources.”
The group said it had also taken note of a viral video circulating on social media in which an individual believed to be a leader of the attackers alleged that Forestry Commission officers were engaging in extortion at the checkpoint.
While acknowledging citizens’ right to raise concerns, the Institute stressed that grievances must be pursued through lawful channels rather than violence and destruction of state property.
“Under no circumstance can allegations, whether substantiated or otherwise, justify violence, assault, destruction of public property and obstruction of public officers in the discharge of their lawful duties,” the statement said.
It added that complaints about the operations of the checkpoint should have been channelled through administrative and legal mechanisms within the Forestry Commission and relevant state institutions.
The GIF confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Kintampo Divisional Police Command for investigations, and is calling for the identification and prosecution of all those involved.
The Institute also raised concern about what it described as a growing pattern of attacks on forestry officers, citing similar incidents in areas such as Mankranso, Tepa, Nkawie and Bekwai.
According to the group, the recurrence of such incidents reflects an emerging culture of impunity that threatens forestry law enforcement, national forest governance, and Ghana’s international commitments on sustainable timber trade.
It warned that continued attacks could also damage Ghana’s reputation in international timber markets, including compliance with legality verification and sustainability standards, with possible economic consequences for the sector.
Despite the concerns, the Institute urged forestry officers nationwide to remain professional and committed to their duties, while calling on traditional leaders, political authorities, civil society and industry players to publicly condemn the attack.
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