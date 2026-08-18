NSA opens special desk to resolve Ghana Card, school biodata mismatches

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a special intervention to help prospective national service personnel resolve discrepancies between their Ghana Card details and records submitted by their tertiary institutions.

The Authority said affected individuals can visit a Special Registration Help Desk at the NSA Headquarters in Accra from Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Officials from the National Identification Authority (NIA) and the Ghana Publishing Company will be stationed at the facility to assist with the correction process.

The NSA said the arrangement is intended to simplify the process and reduce the need for affected individuals to visit multiple offices to regularise their records.

How the correction process will work

The Authority explained that the process will depend on the source of the discrepancy.

Where the mismatch originates from the Ghana Card, the affected individual will be directed to the NIA's special desk to correct or update the relevant details.

In cases where a person's name needs to be officially gazetted, emergency gazette services will be available at a special desk operated by the Ghana Publishing Company.

Once the gazetting process is completed, the corresponding changes will be made to the person's NSA records.

What causes biodata mismatches?

The NSA said biodata mismatches occur when personal information submitted by a tertiary institution does not correspond with the details on an individual's Ghana Card.

Common discrepancies include spelling differences in names, variations in the order of names and the omission of names from either record.

Other causes include incorrect dates of birth, failure to update institutional records following an official change of biodata, typographical and data-entry errors, and mistakes during the transfer of student information into the NSA system.

The use of maiden, married, abbreviated or alternative names across different records can also result in mismatches.

Why the correction is important

The NSA has urged prospective service personnel to ensure that their names, dates of birth and other personal details on their Ghana Cards correspond with information submitted by their educational institutions.

It said resolving discrepancies early could help prevent difficulties with registration, validation, deployment and payment of allowances, as well as other National Service-related processes.

The Authority also urged tertiary institutions to carefully verify students' biodata before submitting class lists to prevent errors from being transferred into the national service system.

Affected personnel urged to act promptly

The NSA said the special intervention forms part of efforts to ease the enrolment process for prospective service personnel and ensure a smoother national service experience.

Affected individuals are therefore encouraged to report to the NSA Headquarters in Accra from Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 a.m. to begin the correction process.

The Authority urged those with discrepancies to take advantage of the intervention and regularise their documentation as early as possible.

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