SHS placement: Gov’t taking steps to address challenges – Education Ministry assures

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education says government is taking steps to address challenges confronting the ongoing Senior High School (SHS) placement exercise.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Monday, September 9, the Media Relations Officer at the Ministry, Hashmin Mohammed, assured parents and students who are yet to secure placement that there is sufficient space within the country’s second-cycle institutions to accommodate them.
"Government has a plan for it. Government is really taking steps to be able to address the situation,” he said.
His comments follow concerns from education advocates that the availability of vacancies does not necessarily mean there is enough effective capacity, particularly for students seeking boarding places. This comes at a time when parents continue to raise concerns about school choices, boarding arrangements, distance and changes to placements under the CSSPS.
Mr Mohamed said the government is aware of the concerns surrounding students who have not been placed in their preferred schools and is working to address the situation.
The Education Ministry maintains that the availability of more than 859,000 declared vacancies means that no qualified student should be left without access to SHS.
The challenge, however, is ensuring that available spaces align with the preferences and requirements of students and their families, particularly the strong demand for boarding and Category A schools.
The Ministry is therefore urging parents and students to remain calm as efforts continue to resolve outstanding placement.
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