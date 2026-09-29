Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says it's normal for him to get the stick after the team's latest result but believes leaving the team won't solve the issues at hand.
Queiroz was on the touchline as the Black Stars blew away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in their second game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
Tuesday afternoon's result solidified calls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to part ways with the Portuguese trainer, with some Ghanaians putting the suggestion straight to the gaffer during his post-match press conference.
"When results like this happen, the option to resign is the most easy solution. If you believe that if the coach resigns, you can change the situation of football in Ghana, I will be the first one to resign," Queiroz said.
"I don’t have that belief, but that is the decision for the board of the federation (GFA) to analyse and decide [whether to sack me or not]."
The defeat to Gambia mounts pressure on Queiroz and the Black Stars in their bid to return to continental football, having missed the last edition of the AFCON.
Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening game of the qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire.
Latest Stories
-
2026 Women’s Super Cup: FC Savannah beat Epiphany Warriors to win trophy for first time
4 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘The last time Ghana won was eight games ago’ – Carlos Queiroz
23 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Gambia defeat doesn’t make me a loser – Carlos Queiroz
27 minutes
-
2027 AFCONQ: Late goals seal 2-0 for Côte d’Ivoire against Somalia
38 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: My resignation won’t solve Ghana football issues – Queiroz
43 minutes
-
Morocco call off Ghana friendly after Black Stars’ AFCON setback
49 minutes
-
‘We have to say sorry’ – Queiroz apologises after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Gambia
56 minutes
-
New Yorker identified as Yaw Boahene, 57, killed after bag was caught in subway train doors
1 hour
-
Former American Idol contestant and pastor found guilty of murdering wife
1 hour
-
Trump rules out joint US-China venture to develop AI
2 hours
-
‘Beating Ghana did not surprise me’ – Gambia boss
2 hours
-
OpenAI agents get rebrand – as ‘dots’ – while safety worries delay new model
2 hours
-
US ban on Canadian alcohol and dairy takes effect as trade war drags on
2 hours
-
Baffour Awuah’s EOCO case reopens Equity Savings & Loans file as SIC recovery battle emerges
2 hours
-
Ghana ranked 5th source of cocaine seized at Antwerp, Belgium in 2025
2 hours