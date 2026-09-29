AFCON 2027Q: My resignation won’t solve Ghana football issues – Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says it's normal for him to get the stick after the team's latest result but believes leaving the team won't solve the issues at hand.

Queiroz was on the touchline as the Black Stars blew away a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in their second game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Tuesday afternoon's result solidified calls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to part ways with the Portuguese trainer, with some Ghanaians putting the suggestion straight to the gaffer during his post-match press conference.

"When results like this happen, the option to resign is the most easy solution. If you believe that if the coach resigns, you can change the situation of football in Ghana, I will be the first one to resign," Queiroz said.

"I don’t have that belief, but that is the decision for the board of the federation (GFA) to analyse and decide [whether to sack me or not]." The defeat to Gambia mounts pressure on Queiroz and the Black Stars in their bid to return to continental football, having missed the last edition of the AFCON. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening game of the qualifiers against Cote d'Ivoire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.