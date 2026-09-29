Football | National

Morocco call off Ghana friendly after Black Stars’ AFCON setback

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  29 September 2026 10:36pm
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Morocco have cancelled their planned international friendly against Ghana, which was scheduled for October 4 in Tangier.

The fixture was expected to give the Black Stars an opportunity to regroup following their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, but the Moroccan Football Federation has now called off the game.

No official reason has been given for the cancellation.

The development comes as another setback for Ghana, who are struggling in their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON after suffering consecutive defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia in their opening Group C fixtures.

Ghana had also been scheduled to face Tanzania in a friendly, but that fixture was cancelled after the two federations failed to reach a final agreement.

The Black Stars will now have to look for alternative opposition as Carlos Queiroz prepares his team for the next round of AFCON qualifiers in November.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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