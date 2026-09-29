2026 Women’s Super Cup: FC Savannah beat Epiphany Warriors to win trophy for first time

Northern Zone side FC Savannah were crowned champions of the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup following their win over Epiphany Warriors.

Savannah defeated the Southern Zone outfit on Tuesday morning at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence with a 1-0 score as the game travelled to extra time.

The two teams came into the fixture by virtue of topping Groups A and B, respectively, following the end of the group campaign.

FC Savannah went on an unbeaten run in Group A, beating Fosu Royals and Hasaacas Ladies while also drawing with Jonina Ladies. They also didn't concede in the group stage before the final.

Epiphany, on the other hand, conceded three goals in three games in the group, winning two games against Army Ladies and Prisons Ladies while losing to Dreamz Ladies.

The final lived up to expectations with end-to-end action from both teams, except that neither of them was clinical enough to claim victory in 90 minutes.

However, the breakthrough came in the first half of extra time when Savannah broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal that beat the Epiphany Warrirors' goalkeeper.

Despite their spirited attempt to draw level, Epiphany were unable to level the score as Savannah clinched the trophy for the first time in their history.

The two teams were playing in the competition for the first time.

Army Ladies finished with a bronze medal after beating Hasaacas Ladies on penalties in the third-place playoff game.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.