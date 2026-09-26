2026 Women’s Super Cup: FC Savannah, Epiphany Warriors maintain top spots ahead of final group games

FC Savannah and Epiphany Warriors sit top of Groups A and B at the ongoing Women's Super Cup following the second round of games.

FC Savannah, who beat Fosu Royal Ladies in their opening game, maintained top position in Group A despite their goalless draw against Jonina Ladies on matchday two.

The Northen Zone side created lots of chances against the Auntie Aku-based side but failed to make the chances count, even missing a penalty in the encounter.

Their position at the top of the table was confirmed after Hasaacas Ladies failed to beat Fosu Royal Ladies in the other group game.

The Hasmal Ladies fought from a goal down to salvage a point against the Techiman-based side in their second game of the toutnament after picking up a 1-0 win over Jonina in the first game of the tournament.

In Group B, Epiphany Warriors continued their great start to the tournament as they defeated Prisons Ladies on matchday two.

Former Hasaacas Ladies defender Akosua Sarfowaa scored a brace from two free kicks while Faustina Tiwaa was also on the scoreshee for Epiphinay in the 4-0 win.

In the other fixture in the group, Dreamz Ladies fell to Army Ladies, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat on the day.

Dreamz's defeat in the second round of games confirms their elimination from the tournament despite still having a game to play.

Epiphany sit top of the table with six points while Army and Prisons Ladies follows with three points each.

The final round of games is scheduled for Sunday, September 27.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.