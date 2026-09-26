‘Is EOCO responsible for determining lawyers’ fees?’ – Baffour Awuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Manyhia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned whether the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is responsible for regulating or determining lawyers’ professional fees.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 26, the MP said the latest allegation against him followed an earlier claim that he had refused to honour an invitation from EOCO.
“First, they said I refused to honour their invitation. When that propaganda failed, they now claim that I charged unapproved professional fees,” Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah wrote.
He then questioned the basis of the latest claim, asking: “But the question is: Is EOCO responsible for regulating or determining lawyers’ professional fees?”
His comments come after he denied allegations that GHS2.2 million out of a GHS5 million amount was paid to him or his law firm, SBA and Partners, as legal fees.
The MP also denied claims that he or SBA and Partners transferred money to the then Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans.
He further rejected allegations of a judicial sale of a property for GHS24 million, maintaining that no such judicial sale took place and, consequently, there could have been no remittance of GHS6 million from an alleged buyer to himself or his firm.
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