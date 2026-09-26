Spain beat England in thriller after Kane penalty miss

England's Nations League campaign got off to a losing start as they were beaten by World Cup holders Spain in an enthralling encounter at Wembley.

Spain struck inside two minutes when Lamine Yamal was the beneficiary of Marc Guehi's error and slotted past James Trafford.

England then managed to survive several close calls before Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane scored in quick succession to give them an unlikely lead before half-time.

However, Kane crucially missed a penalty early in the second half - after Jude Bellingham was brought down in the box - which left the door open for the visitors.

Substitute Alex Baena took advantage of Nico O'Reilly's mistake to equalise before Mikel Oyarzabal concluded a clinical move with a beautifully dinked finish for the winner.

Victory extends Spain's unbeaten run to 39 games, but England must learn lessons from this defeat.

Thomas Tuchel's side need to adopt a more aggressive approach and cut out individual errors, which are always going to be punished against a side of Spain's quality.

The world champions went ahead early on, the result of a blunder by Guehi, who inexplicably turned into trouble - and to make matters worse straight into Lamine Yamal - who beat Trafford, deputising for Jordan Pickford, with ease.

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