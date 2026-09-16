De la Fuente extends Spain contract to 2032

World Cup-winning head coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed to a contract extension with Spain until 2032.

The 65-year-old's previous deal was due to expire in 2028.

De la Fuente, who guided Spain to their fourth European Championship title in 2024 before securing global honours this summer, is now set to remain in charge for Spain's World Cup defence on home soil in 2030.

Spain will co-host the 24th edition of the men's World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, with a handful of matches scheduled for Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay as part of the competition's 100th anniversary celebrations.

De la Fuente succeeded Luis Enrique as head coach in December 2022, following Spain's exit in the Round of 16 at that year's World Cup.

Since then, they have lost just twice in 41 competitive matches and won three trophies, including the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. They finished as runners-up to Portugal in 2024-25.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift their second men's World Cup crown in July, having defeated England 2-1 in the European showpiece two years earlier.

"His results speak for themselves, as does his work," said RFEF president Rafael Louzan, speaking at Wednesday's World Football Summit in Madrid.

"The public loves and admires him. I offered him an extension because he wasn't in the top 10 for financial conditions. Now he will be.

"We're finalising the agreement so he can remain for several more years. He's been with us 14 years, and I want him to be able to finish his career here."

De la Fuente, who began his coaching career in Spain's lower leagues, spent nine years in Spain's youth set-up before replacing Luis Enrique, winning a European Under-19 Championship in 2015, a European Under-21 Championship in 2019, and a silver medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Spain are next in action on 26 September, facing England at Wembley in their 2026-27 Nations League opener.

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