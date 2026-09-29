Yamal inspres Spain to homecoming victory over Croatia

Audio By Carbonatix
Lamine Yamal turned on the style as world champions Spain hammered Croatia 4-1 in their first home game since winning the World Cup in July.
The 19-year-old talent, who is in the running for the Ballon d'Or, scored two and assisted another in Seville.
Rodri, who started on the substitutes' bench, showed off the World Cup trophy before Spain went on to extend their unbeaten run to 40 matches.
Having scored in the second minute in Saturday's 3-2 win over England at Wembley, in-form Yamal took just 70 seconds to open the scoring on Tuesday with a left-footed finish.
Croatia, 2-1 winners over the Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday, levelled in the 28th minute through Dion Beljo's header following an Ivan Perisic cross.
But Spain, playing on home soil for the first time since beating Argentina in the World Cup final, were back in front three minutes later when Marc Pubill fired home a header from a pin-point Yamal cross.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez hit the woodwork at the end of the first half before Yamal made it 3-1, beating Barcelona teammate and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic at his near post.
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams scored the fourth with a crisp dribble and finish.
Spain, who have six points from two games in Group A3 - three ahead of both England and Croatia - play the Czech Republic next on Saturday (19:45 BST).
Meanwhile, Croatia host England (17:00) on the same day.
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